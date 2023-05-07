Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. W. P. Carey accounts for about 0.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,313. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

