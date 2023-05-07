CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 24th

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CSTR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $261,259. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CapStar Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

