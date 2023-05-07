Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 2,739,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

