Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 599,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 461,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

