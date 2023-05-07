Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $10.01 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

