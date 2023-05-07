CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.