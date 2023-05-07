Certara (CERT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY23 guidance at $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.50-$0.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Certara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

