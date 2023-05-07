Chain Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Chain has a market cap of $52.58 million and $5.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

