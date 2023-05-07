Charlie’s (CHUC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -10.90% -83.00% 22.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 810 43 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.75 Charlie’s Competitors $286.24 million -$103.81 million -4.39

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

