Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Trimmed by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

LNG stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. 1,365,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

