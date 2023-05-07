Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 78,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,273. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

