Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:CIM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

