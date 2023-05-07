City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 21st

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -1,333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
