Clover Finance (CLV) Price Tops $0.0545 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $754,078.14 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 404,058,325 coins and its circulating supply is 245,651,986 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

