Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.91 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,681.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock worth $1,025,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

