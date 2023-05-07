Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.56 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.11-4.34 EPS.

CTSH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

