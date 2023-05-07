Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.