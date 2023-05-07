Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.19.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
