Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

