CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.25

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $73.87 million and approximately $2,636.21 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

