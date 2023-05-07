CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.93 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $73.93 million and approximately $2,636.88 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

