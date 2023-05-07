Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,623 shares of company stock worth $83,925. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

