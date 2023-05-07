Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
CBAN stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,623 shares of company stock worth $83,925. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
