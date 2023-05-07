Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.20.
Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %
Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems
Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 471.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
