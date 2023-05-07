Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.80

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.80 ($30.55) and traded as high as €29.05 ($31.92). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €28.86 ($31.71), with a volume of 1,752,041 shares.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.83.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

