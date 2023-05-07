Comparing BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -46.66% -40.60%

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.45%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 28.35 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.69) -1.62

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

