Comparing Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.95) -24.06 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.97 million ($15.51) -0.04

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.53% -43.31% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.31% -86.44%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

