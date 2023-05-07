Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $39.32 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $293.03 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.32 or 0.00136077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,069 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,452,478.23952342 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.33956402 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,717,601.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.