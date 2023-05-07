Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

