Contrasting Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 334.27%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 16.73% 13.46% 11.24% PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -43.47% -30.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.08 $24.24 million $0.37 7.68 PROCEPT BioRobotics $85.22 million 15.08 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -12.97

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.