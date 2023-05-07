Contrasting The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) & RLI (NYSE:RLI)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) and RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RLI has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.33% 18.45% 3.41% RLI 35.28% 19.18% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 6 7 0 2.54 RLI 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $86.15, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. RLI has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than RLI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 0.97 $1.82 billion $5.81 12.00 RLI $1.70 billion 3.68 $583.41 million $13.84 9.92

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats RLI on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products. The Personal Lines segment offers standard automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverage to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident, and disability coverage, as well as group retiree health and voluntary benefits. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services. The corporate segment includes corporate category discontinued operations, reserves for run-off structured settlement, and terminal funding agree

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.