Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.25. 3,142,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

