Cosmos Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.96 or 0.00037751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $52.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

