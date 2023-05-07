Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $175,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.3 %

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

HBAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

