Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

