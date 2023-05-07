Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

