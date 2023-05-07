Credit Suisse Group Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $138.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.42 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,896 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

