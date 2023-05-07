Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $83.15 million and approximately $30.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

