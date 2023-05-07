Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 277 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 191,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 101,243 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.