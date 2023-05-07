CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.7 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

