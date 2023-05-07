CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 70,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in CSX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 138,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in CSX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 46,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 8,863,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

