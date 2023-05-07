CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $54,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

