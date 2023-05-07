Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Curis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Curis by 465.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

