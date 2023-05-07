Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

