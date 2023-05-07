Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.30 and a beta of 0.32. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

CTKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,720,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,830,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $263,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,720,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,830,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,646. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.