DA Davidson Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $65.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

