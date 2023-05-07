Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498-502 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.94 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Datadog by 2,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.