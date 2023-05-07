Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498.00 million-$502.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.69 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

DDOG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Datadog by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Datadog by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Datadog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

