Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVDCF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

