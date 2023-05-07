DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.00 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.00 million and $621,385.31 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

