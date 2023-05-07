DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $194.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $744,554.67 and $194.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00135481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00063018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00036696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037619 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,054 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

